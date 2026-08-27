A hand injury forces the Japanese rider onto the sidelines for the next round

SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team’s Ai Ogura suffered a left-hand injury while training in Japan. The team say that on arrival in Europe after the second mini summer break, the fracture close to his left thumb has been found to require surgery.

He’ll undergo that on Thursday this week.

That forces the Japanese to rider to miss the Aragon GP this weekend, with Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori stepping in to sub. Get well soon, Ai!

Speaking on Thursday at MotorLand Aragon, Team Principal Davide Brivio provided an update on Ogura, saying: “On Thursday morning, he had an operation with Dr Mir.

Now, we will see, but our desire is to have him back for Misano. He broke the first metacarpal on his left thumb. I’m sure Ai will do his best to be back soon.”

Like this: Like Loading...