Following the last race at Zandvoort, fans have the rare opportunity to own a unique piece of history, including a personal handover and tour of the Red Bull Racing factory.

One of Max Verstappen’s special edition, signed race suits, worn during the Zandvoort weekend, is being auctioned by F1 Authentics, with 100% of proceeds going to Wings for Life, the Team’s official charity partner.

This specially designed suit, incorporating bold orange detail celebrates Max’s last home race as it leaves the F1 calendar.

Fans and collectors alike have a unique chance to make a meaningful difference while bidding on a rare piece of motorsport memorabilia, which will be signed and framed ready for display by the winning bidder.

The winner will be invited to the Red Bull Racing Campus for a private factory tour and an opportunity for Max to hand over the suit.

Laurent Mekies, CEO and Team Principal at Oracle Red Bull Racing and Wings for Life Ambassador, said: “Following Max’s contract extension with the Team, we’re proud to be auctioning one of his special edition Dutch GP race suits in aid of our Team charity, Wings for Life. This special suit, signed by Max, was designed for what was expected to be his last home race in Zandvoort, as the Dutch GP leaves the F1 calendar.

In collaboration with the F1 Authentics auction platform, collectors can bid to own this very notable piece of history. With 100% of the auction proceeds going directly to Wings for Life, we can transform a rare piece of racing memorabilia into meaningful research to find a cure for spinal cord injury.”

Wings for Life was established in 2004 by Dietrich Mateschitz and two-time motocross World Champion Heinz Kinigadner. The charity funds leading medical research projects, with one goal, to find a cure for spinal cord injury. Find out more about Wings for life here.

Like this: Like Loading...