Oracle Red Bull Racing is pleased to announce that it is set to take its performance to the next level thanks to a new partnership with APL – Athletic Propulsions Labs.

The world-leading luxury performance footwear brand will join forces with the Team for a multi-year partnership. Formula One World Champion Max Verstappen, grand prix-winning team-mate Sergio “Checo” Perez, as well as trackside Team personnel debuted exclusive APL x Oracle Red Bull Racing footwear at the Bahrain GP over the weekend.

With a focus on intense research, innovation, superior design, and creativity that matches the Team’s own, APL will bring its proprietary materials in footwear to provide unparalleled comfort, athletic performance, and aesthetics to Oracle Red Bull Racing.

The partnership will see APL join the charge as the Team’s athletic footwear partner as it fires up for its 2023 defence of both the Formula One Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships.

The 360-degree partnership will include custom silhouettes designed collectively by the APL and Oracle Red Bull Racing teams, along with events, bespoke content, and worldwide launches.

Christian Horner, Team Principal and CEO of Oracle Red Bull Racing said: “Formula One is all about the continual pursuit of performance gains through research, analysis and innovation, and in APL we’ve found a partner whose focus on those essential goals matches our own.

APL’s designs are born of a strong technological understanding of the mechanics of athletic performance but they’re also allied to great style and creativity – all attributes that are shared with the best F1 design. We’re delighted to have them on board and we look forward to a strong future together.”

Adam and Ryan Goldston, Co-Founders of APL added: “Our Partnership with F1 World Champions, Oracle Red Bull Racing could not be more exciting. APL is the world leader in luxury performance and they are the world leader on the grid. For this multi-year partnership, we will use our expertise in engineering, performance, and aesthetics to help the team not only have the best performing, but also the best-looking shoes on the circuit.”

“Over the seasons to come we will debut multiple shoes with the team that are built in a collaborative manner to fit the needs of the F1 season and deliver the fans an amazing on-foot experience. In addition to in-line official team shoes, we will also have exciting limited releases around key moments, races, and victories. This partnership was a natural fit because both brands have so many synergies, starting with the desire to always push the limits of what’s possible, and that’s exactly what we will do together over the years to come.”

