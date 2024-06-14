The 2024 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship is back, and it’s set to be back with a bang. The magnificent Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” hosts Round 4 of the 2024 season and a day before riders jump on their machines and try to tame them, the talking was fierce. Here, we’ve gathered the best quotes from Misano, ranging from podium talk to 2025 and beyond.



Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati): “I am not in a hurry… I don’t feel that Ducati have been pushy”



Speaking about Misano and his future, Bautista said: “We are really looking forward to Misano, with it being our home race. We are looking forward to the fans and the Ducatisti. It was an important test for us, because we had some ideas after the first three rounds of the season. We tried different solutions on the setup, as well as the engine. We also worked on the power delivery. When you are trying different setups, you have to ride to the limit. We found some good data that we will start to use during this weekend. I am not in a hurry. Specifically, Superpole will be important for me to see if I can reach my best performance with the bike. Our first target is to arrive at that level, and then we will think about the future. I am really relaxed, and just focused on myself, my team, and the bike. We have to try and enjoy with all the people and all the Ducatisti. I certainly don’t feel that Ducati have been pushy, either with me or Nicolo. At the moment, everyone is very calm on the team. We just keep working and trying to do well at this moment.”



Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team): “I’m almost feeling 100%…”



On a welcome return to action, Petrucci said: “I’m really happy because I have no big injuries left. I’m almost feeling 100%. I still need a bit of time but I’m really happy to be in the paddock again. It’s quite difficult to accept because 95% of the body is okay, but I had quite a lot of pain in my right shoulder. This puts me in trouble when I brake because I feel a lot of pain. When I release the brake and I’m on the straight, I don’t feel any pain. It could be a big statement if I can make it through the whole weekend. My target is to race all three races and finish them. I have no big expectations; I’d like to race because a lot of friends are coming. First of all, I want to enjoy it.



Jonathan Rea (Pata Prometeon Yamaha): “A podium would be above expectations… starting to be able to ride the bike anger!”



Hoping he’s made a step forward at recent tests, six-time Champion Rea said: “I’ve come here off the back of a good test a few weeks ago. Misano is a happy hunting ground for me; I got my first ever WorldSBK win here in 2009, so many special memories. Tomorrow is going to be important to understand our tyre choice for the weekend. Pirelli have brought some new tyre options to go through, both front and rear, so we’ll try to put all that information together and create a competitive package for Saturday and Sunday. I’ve made some inroads into getting a better feeling. There’s still work to do, which is motivating. I’m starting to be able to ride the bike in anger, let’s say; I’m starting to trust the bike, take liberties with it. We’re slowly but surely getting there – now we just need some momentum and consistency. Misano and Donington, these next two tracks are good spots for us to try and start to build that. A podium would be above expectations, but that’s what we’re aiming for right now. We’re just focused on trying to have a good Friday and a really solid weekend.”



Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team): “Being ahead in the Championship after this weekend is not important for me; the focus is race by race, like 2021”



Discussing his chances of winning, the Championship battle, and his teammate, Razgatlioglu said: “This is my dream, but the race is always difficult. My pace is strong on the bike, but my focus is just on tomorrow. This is nice with only a six-point gap to Alvaro. Being ahead in the Championship after this weekend is not important for me; the focus is race by race, like 2021. I just want to enjoy every race weekend – this is more important for me. My mentality is always to win the race. I am very positive for this weekend because it appears that we are very strong after the test here. Mickey is a very good person, and a very good rider. I’m very happy with him, and I hope we continue together. If we continue together, then I will be very happy. He looks like he’s also getting a lot faster after several big injuries, and I am very happy for him. He has also improved the bike too. We are good teammates inside the team; the atmosphere is very good, and this is important for a race team.”



Andrea Iannone (Team GoEleven): “I have some proposals on the table… having a factory bike is important”



With Iannone’s future a big top right now, ‘The Maniac’ addressed it, saying: “After a long time, I’m back racing in Italy. I’m a little bit worried because in the test, I struggled a lot, and the feeling with the bike wasn’t so good. In any case, I hope we’ll improve during the weekend. This track has a lot of grip, so I struggled in the braking area, the last point of braking. I want to focus on this round, it’s important for me. At the end of it, I will start to talk with the manufacturer. I have some proposals on the table. I think it’s a little bit early. Having a factory bike is important.”



Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team): “I want to stay… if I have some good results, I think I can!”



Providing an update on his future, and revealing his goal for the weekend, van der Mark said: “I haven’t been racing at Misano for the last couple of years, so it’s nice to be here. We had a good test, and we improved the bike a lot, so I think we are ready for a good weekend. Our package is growing, and it’s getting faster and faster. I think I had good pace at Assen too, with just a little bit missing, so hopefully we can find a little bit here at Misano. This is my dream and my goal – I want to be back on the podium. I have to agree with Marc (Bongers) and say, “why change?” I want to stay; if I have some good results, I think I can stay. You always have to have a Plan B, but I don’t want to think about that.”



Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati): “It’s always special to ride here…”



A home round for Nicolo Bulega, who previewed what he hopes will be a return to winning ways: “I’m happy to come back to Misano. It’ll be fantastic. I hope to be fast during the weekend and enjoy my first round in these colours at home. We tried something different in the setup which I liked in testing. We have to put it all together and try to be more competitive because we have very fast rivals. I’m always motivated for my home round, it’s always special to ride here with a lot of fans that come here for us. This year will be even more special because I ride in these colours, an Italian rider on an Italian bike with an Italian team in Italy. Honestly, I don’t know about my 2025 teammate. I’m happy with Alvaro because he’s a great guy. I think, together, we’re a good team. If Alvaro decides to stop and someone else arrives, I will be happy anyway.”



Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team): “Feel like I can use my body more and brake harder…”



Rookie Sam Lowes explained how he and the team are consistently trying to improve their Panigale V4 R while also discussing where he sees his future in WorldSBK: “Misano is always a great circuit to, great atmosphere and luckily one I’ve always gone well; that’s always a bonus when you come to a track! Curvone is one of those where you arrive in FP1, and it takes you a few laps to go through at the speed you need to be going. Ducati have a mega history at this track with many different riders, but lately Alvaro’s been incredible. Until now, I’ve not been riding the bike correctly coming from years of Moto2™, it’s a very different style. In testing, we’ve done quite a lot and changed a lot my position on the bike. We’ve lowered my seat quite a lot, rotated me and the bike and I feel a lot more comfortable, and I feel like I can use my body more on the bike and I can brake stronger, which is massively important. From my side, it’s pretty clear. This is my first year in WorldSBK, I’ve come from a different paddock. We didn’t start this project, me and the team, just to do one year. Nothing’s announced but it’s not going to be a very exciting few weeks for me!”



Axel Bassani (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK): “It’s always special to come here and race at home!”



Previewing his first home round with KRT, Bassani revealed some gains found in testing that he hopes will help in Tissot Superpole. The #47 said: “It’s always special to come here and race at home. We have all our friends and family here. We found something in testing with my feeling on the bike, to try to improve on a fast lap because we had some problems in Superpole. We need to understand if it works during the weekend because that’s always different from testing. I want to have a good race, enjoy, and have fun with the fans. I know there is the new project with Bimota but, at the moment, I can’t say a lot. Guim, the team manager, can speak about this but I’m not able!”

