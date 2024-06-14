The Football Federation of Cambodia (FFC) have announced Phea Sopheaktra as the head coach of the Cambodia Under-19 national team.

Sopheaktra’s appointment was made in preparation for next month’s ASEAN U19 Boys’ Championship 2024 in Indonesia on 17-29 July 2024.

Other than his experience as an assistant coach to Felix Dalmas at the 2019 SEA Games, Sopheaktra also led Tiffy Army to fifth at the end of the Cambodia Premier League (CPL) 2023/24 season.

For the ASEAN U19 Boys’ Championship 2024, Cambodia are in Group A against host Indonesia, Timor Leste and the Philippines.

