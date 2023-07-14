The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) is hosting Panama national women’s team, a rising force in women’s football, for a training camp in Abha, Saudi Arabia, to prepare for their historic FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ debut.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from 20 July to 20 August.

The team will utilize Abha Damac FC’s pitch and fully equipped indoor training facilities until 11 July before traveling to Japan for their final phase of their training camp.

Commenting on the occasion, Lamia Bahaian, Vice President of SAFF, said ” We are

delighted to welcome Panama Women’s national team in the Kingdom as they have chosen

Saudi Arabia to be a crucial destination for their preparation ahead of the world’s largest

Women’s football event.

“We firmly believe that their presence here will greatly contribute to the ongoing promotion of Women’s football, not only within Saudi Arabia but also across the entire region.”

“Growing the women’s game is a commitment shared by our respective federations and training camps like this one ahead of major international tournaments are central to sustained progression,” she added. “While we acknowledge that we are at the beginning of our journey, the remarkable progress achieved by Saudi Arabia’s Women’s team in such a short span of time is a testament to our unwavering determination to elevate football at all levels, particularly the Women’s game.”

Natalia Mills, Captain of the Panama national women’s team added ” We are extremely happy to camp in Saudi Arabia to prepare for our first ever participation in the FIFA World Cup.

In Abha, we have found optimal conditions, from the pitch to the hotel, and have experienced warm hospitality from the people here. Our aim is to leave the training camp with enhanced focus and readiness for this major tournament.”

Panama secured their place in the FIFA Women’s World Cup as the 32nd and final team,

following a historic victory over Paraguay (1-0) in the final qualifying playoff held in New Zealand last February.

Panama’s participation in the FIFA Women’s World Cup is a testament to the

remarkable growth and development of Women’s football in the country.

Drawn in Group F, Panama will face formidable opponents including France, Brazil, and

Jamaica, during the group stage of the tournament. The Panama national team is currently

ranked 52 nd in the FIFA Rankings, and is positioned just behind the United States, Canada,

Like this: Like Loading...