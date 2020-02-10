Aston Martin Red Bull Racing is excited to announce a new technical partnership with audio technology company IRIS. As our new Audio Partner, IRIS will supply the Team with audio enhancement software and equipment, to be used on the pit wall at the race track, in the simulator and Ops Rooms at the factory, and for all of our Live Demo events. In addition, IRIS will work with the Team to bring a new immersive audio experience to fans.

Established in 2018, IRIS provides a unique algorithm, restoring the natural sound qualities of the live setting usually lost to digital formats. Using decades of research into the effects of sound and frequency on the human body, the IRIS algorithm – compatible with everything from audio applications, speakers and headphones, to third-party audio systems – plays sounds back to listeners in its purest, most organic form, just as you would experience them in the live setting. It provides greater clarity, dramatically increasing audio quality, whilst using less power and creating a more relaxing, immersive listening experience.

“Formula One is a sport of marginal gains, and we never stop searching for new technology that will give us an edge,” said Christian Horner, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Team Principal. “We’re delighted to partner IRIS, who offer us just that: greater clarity amid the uncertainty of the race track; more realism in the simulator and a pathway to greater relaxation when travelling. With a 22-race calendar this season, that’s going to be particularly valuable!”

Jacobi Anstruther, founder and CEO of IRIS added, “IRIS is excited to be partnering with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing as their exclusive Audio Partner. Both companies have innovation and the peak of human and technological performance at the core of everything we do, which makes this the perfect partnership. We look forward to embedding IRIS technology into every aspect of the Team’s activity. From pre-race, integrating the tech into the race simulators, during races, with IRIS enhancing pit to driver communications, and post-race, through the unique ability for IRIS to enable users to relax and ‘Listen Well’; this is a partnership which will showcase all the ways in which IRIS technology can enhance audio and performance.”