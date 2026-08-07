Malaysian interim coach Tan Cheng Hoe is counting on an expected full house at Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium to be his team’s 12th player when they face the Philippines in a crucial ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 Group B match on Saturday.

The Harimau Malaya enter the final group stage fixture needing nothing less than a draw against a Carles Cuadrat-led side to advance into the semi-finals. Thailand, the Group B leaders, host Myanmar in Bangkok in the other group match, with the Myanmar side still in the running for a place in the knock-out stage.

“As coaches and players, this is the type of atmosphere we want to experience,” said Tan.

“The supporters provide extra motivation and effectively become our 12th player.

“At the same time, I hope the players do not feel overwhelmed by the pressure because the demands of tomorrow’s match will be very high.

“We must remain focused from the first whistle until the last. The players have to believe in themselves, enter the pitch with confidence and show a strong team spirit. Tomorrow will be a crucial and very important match. We must make the most of our home advantage.”

Malaysia defeated Myanmar and Laos in their opening two matches before suffering a 2-0 defeat to seven-times champions Thailand, which has opened up several possibilities on who finishes as the group’s top two teams.

The home side, winners in the 2010 edition and runners-up in 2018 when Tan was in charge, will be without Endrick dos Santos and Jimmy Raymond through injuries, leaving the door open for U.S.- based Wan Kuzain Wan Kamal to start against the Philippines after substitute appearances in the previous matches.

“Whatever minutes I receive, whether it is five, 20 or 90, I will give everything,” said Wan Kuzain, who scored in the 4-0 win over Laos. “Whatever opportunity coach Tan gives me, I will make the most of it and try to contribute positively.”

The home side have won all previous encounters against the Filipinos in the tournament, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, but Cuadrat is counting on his young charges to cause an upset.

“They are a very dangerous team, particularly in attack. We have prepared a plan. This is also an opportunity to make history because the Philippines have never won in Malaysia,” said Cuadrat, whose side are fourth on three points following losses to Myanmar and Thailand and a win against Laos.

Philippines goalkeeper Quincy Kammeraad, who plays for Malaysian club Kuala Lumpur FC, singled out clubmate Paulo Josué, who has three goals in the tournament, as the player his team need to watch.

“Hopefully, we can make history by defeating Malaysia here,” said Kammeraad, who was part of the squad that qualified for the semi-finals in 2024.

“Paulo is one of their main threats, and I spoke to the coach about him while we were travelling to the stadium. His quality is clear.” – aseanutdfc.com

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