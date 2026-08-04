Myanmar boosted hopes of a place in the last four of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 with a 7-2 win over Laos in Yangon on Tuesday although their victory was tarnished by a late red card for the talismanic Maung Maung Lwin.

The 31-year-old will miss the crucial Group B meeting with seven-times champions Thailand on Saturday after he was dismissed following an altercation with Laos’ Sayfon Keohanam that blighted a strong attacking performance by Jørn Andersen’s side, which saw Win Naing Tun score a hat-trick.

The teams traded goals in a thrilling opening 25 minutes before Myanmar took control of a chaotic first half when Win Naing Tun gave the hosts a 3-2 lead in the 41st minute and Maung Maung Lwin hit his side’s fourth from the penalty spot six minutes into added time.

Andersen’s side completed the win to move onto six points from three matches, level with Malaysia and Thailand, who face the Philippines later on Tuesday.

Myanmar had needed only 75 seconds to take the lead, Maung Maung Lwin clipping his pass over the Laos defence and into the path of Lwin Moe Aung, who stroked his first-time shot across Kop Lokphathip into the bottom corner for the tournament’s fastest goal to date in this edition.

There was little Myanmar could do in the 17th minute when Bounchay Chernvanglien equalised. Maung Maung Lwin inadvertently directed the ball into Bounchay’s path and he turned to wrong-foot the defence and slot a low shot beyond Zin Nyi Nyi Aung’s reach.

By the 20th minute, though, Myanmar regained the lead, Win Naing Tun converting from close range with a scuffed finish after being found unmarked in front of goal by Maung Maung Lwin’s low centre from the right.

Straight from the restart, Vladica Grujić’s side equalised again. Phoutthavong Sangvilay received possession on the left, stepped inside Zwe Khant Min and lashed his rising shot over Zin Nyi Nyi Aung into the roof of the net.

Maung Maung Lwin was instrumental once more as Myanmar went back in front four minutes before the interval, the forward bending in a corner from the left for Win Naing Tun to poke the ball in from barely a yard out.

Kaharn Phetsivilay’s stoppage-time foul in the area on Than Paing presented Maung Maung Lwin with the opportunity to extend his side’s lead and he duly obliged with a strike beyond the reach of Kop.

Seven minutes into the second half, Myanmar went further ahead as Lwin Moe Aung delivered a perfect pass into the path of Than Paing and he slotted his finish between the legs of Kop.

Both sides finished with 10 men when Maung Maung Lwin and Sayfon Keohanam were sent off after a tussle near the centre circle while Hein Htet Aung hit his side’s sixth, tapping in at the far post to finish off Win Naing Tun’s cross from the left.

Win Naing Tun then turned the defence midway inside the Laos half before racing towards goal and slipping the ball to Kop’s left to complete his hat-trick, the third recorded in this tournament, and finish off a tiring Laos side.

Hyundai Player of the Match – Win Naing Tun (#10), Myanmar

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