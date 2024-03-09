Australia defeated Chinese Taipei 3-0 to clinch the top spot in Group A of the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup™ Uzbekistan 2024 at the Do’stlik Stadium.

Goals from Jessika Nash, Zara Kruger and Claudia Cicco not only confirmed Australia’s last-four berth but also saw them punch their ticket to the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024 with their group stage performance indicating they are challengers for the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup title.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_u20_womens_asian_cup/news/group_a_perfect_australia_sound_title_warning.html