Midfield maestro Chanathip Songkrasin has been included in the 23-man strong Thailand squad for the upcoming clash against South Korea in Group F, Round 2 qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The 30-year-old midfielder had to sit out the recent AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar due to injuries.

But with two important matches against South Korea within a week coming up, the return of the Thai captain will no doubt inspire the squad under head coach Masatada Ishii.

Thailand will take on South Korea away first on 21 March 2024 at the Seoul World Cup Stadium before the return tie five days later at the Rajamangala Stadium.

THAILAND NATIONAL TEAM – TRAINING SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS

Patiwat Khammai (True Bangkok United)

Saranon Anuin Singha (Chiang Rai United)

Boonyakiat Wongsachaem (Uthai Thani FC)

DEFENDERS

Theerathon Bunmathan (Buriram United)

Pansa Hemwiboon (Buriram United)

Elias Dolo (Bali United, Indonesia)

Nicholas Mickelson (Obi Odense Club, Norway)

Suphanan Burirat (Port Authority FC)

Santiphap Channhom (BG Pathum United)

Kritsada Kaman (BG Pathum United)

Suphan Thongsong (True Bangkok United)

MIDFIELDERS

Chanathip Songkrasin (BG Pathum United)

Sarach Yooyen (BG Pathum United)

Supachok Sarachat (Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo, Japan)

Bodin Phala Club (Port Authority FC)

Weerathep Pomphan (True Bangkok United)

Pokklao Anan (True Bangkok United)

Rungrat Phumchantuek (True Bangkok United)

Peeradon Chamrasamee (Buriram United)

Charoensak Wongkorn (Muangthong United)

STRIKERS

Supachai Jaided (Buriram United)

Suphanat Mueanta (OH Leuven Club, Belgium)

Pramet Ajwilai (Muang Thong United)

