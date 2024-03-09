THE PLAYERS Championship announced today the field for the 2024 event, which returns to THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass from March 12-17.
The 144-player field features representation from 23 countries. Other notes on the field include:
- 9 PLAYERS Champions: Scottie Scheffler (2023), Justin Thomas (2021), Rory McIlroy (2019), Webb Simpson (2018), Si Woo Kim (2017), Jason Day (2016), Rickie Fowler (2015), Matt Kuchar (2012), Adam Scott (2004)
- Defending champion Scottie Scheffler enters the week as World No. 1, the first player to do so since Rory McIlroy in 2020 (event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic)
- The last man in the field as of Friday at 5 p.m. E.T. is Alexander Björk (No. 101 in the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List through the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches) and the first alternate is Parker Coody (No. 102)
- 23 players in the field are making their tournament debut, highlighted by seven PGA TOUR winners (in bold): Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia, Alexander Björk, Nick Dunlap, Austin Eckroat, Harry Hall, Ryo Hisatsune, Nicolai Højgaard, Chan Kim, Jake Knapp, Ben Kohles, Vincent Norrman, Matthieu Pavon, Matti Schmid, David Skinns, Jimmy Stanger, Sam Stevens, Ben Silverman, Ben Taylor, Sami Valimaki, Carson Young, Kevin Yu, Carl Yuan
- There are four eligible players not committed: Will Gordon, David Lingmerth, Danny Willett, Tiger Woods
If not otherwise exempt, the winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and the Puerto Rico Open will qualify for THE PLAYERS.
THE PLAYERS Championship field list as of Friday, March 8 at 5 p.m. ET:
Åberg, Ludvig
Alexander, Tyson
An, Byeong Hun
Baddeley, Aaron
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bhatia, Akshay
Björk, Alexander
Blair, Zac
Bradley, Keegan
Bramlett, Joseph
Buckley, Hayden
Burns, Sam
Cantlay, Patrick
Clark, Wyndham
Cole, Eric
Conners, Corey
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
Detry, Thomas
Duncan, Tyler
Dunlap, Nick
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
English, Harris
Finau, Tony
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Fleetwood, Tommy
Fowler, Rickie
Fox, Ryan
Ghim, Doug
Glover, Lucas
Griffin, Ben
Grillo, Emiliano
Hadley, Chesson
Hadwin, Adam
Hall, Harry
Hardy, Nick
Harman, Brian
Henley, Russell
Higgo, Garrick
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hodges, Lee
Hoffman, Charley
Hoge, Tom
Højgaard, Nicolai
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Hossler, Beau
Hovland, Viktor
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Chan
Kim, Michael
Kim, S.H.
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kitayama, Kurt
Knapp, Jake
Kohles, Ben
Kuchar, Matt
Laird, Martin
Lashley, Nate
Lee, K.H.
Lee, Min Woo
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Lower, Justin
Lowry, Shane
MacIntyre, Robert
Malnati, Peter
Martin, Ben
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarthy, Denny
McIlroy, Rory
McNealy, Maverick
Merritt, Troy
Mitchell, Keith
Molinari, Francesco
Montgomery, Taylor
Moore, Ryan
Moore, Taylor
Morikawa, Collin
Murray, Grayson
NeSmith, Matt
Noren, Alex
Norrman, Vincent
Novak, Andrew
Pan, C.T.
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Poston, J.T.
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Rai, Aaron
Ramey, Chad
Reavie, Chez
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Rose, Justin
Ryder, Sam
Schauffele, Xander
Scheffler, Scottie
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Scott, Adam
Shelton, Robby
Sigg, Greyson
Silverman, Ben
Simpson, Webb
Skinns, David
Smalley, Alex
Spaun, J.J.
Spieth, Jordan
Stallings, Scott
Stanger, Jimmy
Stevens, Sam
Straka, Sepp
Streelman, Kevin
Stricker, Steve
Suh, Justin
Svensson, Adam
Tarren, Callum
Taylor, Ben
Taylor, Nick
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Thompson, Davis
Todd, Brendon
Valimaki, Sami
van Rooyen, Erik
Villegas, Camilo
Wallace, Matt
Woodland, Gary
Wu, Brandon
Wu, Dylan
Young, Cameron
Young, Carson
Yu, Kevin
Yuan, Carl
Zalatoris, Will