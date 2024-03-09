THE PLAYERS Championship announced today the field for the 2024 event, which returns to THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass from March 12-17.

The 144-player field features representation from 23 countries. Other notes on the field include:

9 PLAYERS Champions: Scottie Scheffler (2023), Justin Thomas (2021), Rory McIlroy (2019), Webb Simpson (2018), Si Woo Kim (2017), Jason Day (2016), Rickie Fowler (2015), Matt Kuchar (2012), Adam Scott (2004)

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler enters the week as World No. 1, the first player to do so since Rory McIlroy in 2020 (event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic)

The last man in the field as of Friday at 5 p.m. E.T. is Alexander Björk (No. 101 in the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List through the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches) and the first alternate is Parker Coody (No. 102)

23 players in the field are making their tournament debut, highlighted by seven PGA TOUR winners (in bold ): Ludvig Åberg , Akshay Bhatia , Alexander Björk, Nick Dunlap , Austin Eckroat , Harry Hall, Ryo Hisatsune, Nicolai Højgaard, Chan Kim, Jake Knapp , Ben Kohles, Vincent Norrman , Matthieu Pavon , Matti Schmid, David Skinns, Jimmy Stanger, Sam Stevens, Ben Silverman, Ben Taylor, Sami Valimaki, Carson Young, Kevin Yu, Carl Yuan

If not otherwise exempt, the winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and the Puerto Rico Open will qualify for THE PLAYERS.

THE PLAYERS Championship field list as of Friday, March 8 at 5 p.m. ET:

Åberg, Ludvig

Alexander, Tyson

An, Byeong Hun

Baddeley, Aaron

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Björk, Alexander

Blair, Zac

Bradley, Keegan

Bramlett, Joseph

Buckley, Hayden

Burns, Sam

Cantlay, Patrick

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Conners, Corey

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Detry, Thomas

Duncan, Tyler

Dunlap, Nick

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie

Fox, Ryan

Ghim, Doug

Glover, Lucas

Griffin, Ben

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hall, Harry

Hardy, Nick

Harman, Brian

Henley, Russell

Higgo, Garrick

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Højgaard, Nicolai

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hovland, Viktor

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Kim, Chan

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kitayama, Kurt

Knapp, Jake

Kohles, Ben

Kuchar, Matt

Laird, Martin

Lashley, Nate

Lee, K.H.

Lee, Min Woo

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Lower, Justin

Lowry, Shane

MacIntyre, Robert

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McIlroy, Rory

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Ryan

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Murray, Grayson

NeSmith, Matt

Noren, Alex

Norrman, Vincent

Novak, Andrew

Pan, C.T.

Pavon, Matthieu

Pendrith, Taylor

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Ryder, Sam

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Scott, Adam

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Silverman, Ben

Simpson, Webb

Skinns, David

Smalley, Alex

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stallings, Scott

Stanger, Jimmy

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Streelman, Kevin

Stricker, Steve

Suh, Justin

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Todd, Brendon

Valimaki, Sami

van Rooyen, Erik

Villegas, Camilo

Wallace, Matt

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Young, Cameron

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

Yuan, Carl

Zalatoris, Will

