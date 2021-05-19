Persia Jakarta have targeted the Indonesia Liga 1 title as their main aim for the season which will start in July 2021.

Persija could not have started the year any better than taking the inaugural Menpora Cup 2021 crown after beating Persib Bandung in the final.

“Right now the most important thing is we aim for the league title. We do not want to think about anything else or any other competition, “said Persija FC President Mohammad Prapanca.

In the meantime, Prapanca announced that the appointment of a new head coach will be announced next month.

“In early June, we will announce the appointment of a new coach. There are currently two viable candidates but we will make a decision soon on the one who can bring us to the next level,” he added.

Persija will start training tomorrow.

