Spain proved to be a challenging weekend but fifth place on Sunday delivered solid points for the Team. How do you look back on it?

It was a tough weekend and it was compromised by the poor performance on Saturday in qualifying, I wasn’t one hundred percent physically so I did struggle but I’m back to full fitness now. Looking ahead I’m getting more comfortable with the car so I hope we are able to show that in Monaco and put in a good performance on Saturday. I’m excited to race there especially as we weren’t able to last year.

You said you spent much of the race behind Daniel thinking about how to overtake him. Talk us through that.

It was aiming for the overtake in Turn 1, McLaren were very fast in a straight line so that obviously made things a bit harder for us. I finally managed to make the move but it was just too late in the race.

Looking ahead to Monaco, you finished on the podium there in 2016. What’s the goal this weekend?

Historically Red Bull has been strong in Monaco so I hope we are able to fight for the win. You need a lot of confidence with the car there because the margin for error is so small. I’m feeling more confident with the car so I hope I am able to show that throughout the weekend. I’m also looking forward to seeing the fans, the atmosphere is so different without them.

With a championship battle this year, how important is development and continuing to push on the 2021 car from everyone back at the factory?

It’s very important to maximise weekend after weekend. There are big challenges ahead and the season is very long so it requires everyone to be at one hundred percent to bring that championship home.

