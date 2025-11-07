World Rugby and Rugby Australia have confirmed Perth will remain home to the Australian leg of HSBC SVNS Series for the next three years, extending the city’s partnership through to 2028.

The announcement comes as excitement builds ahead of the HSBC SVNS 2025 season opener in Dubai on 29-30 November, which will once again showcase the action-packed global format of rugby sevens.

Perth’s HBF Park will host the Australian round on 7-8 February 2026, marking the fourth leg of the global series. The two-day festival will bring together the world’s top men’s and women’s teams as they continue their journey towards the reimagined World Championship and build momentum on the road to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Hosted by Rugby Australia with the backing of the Western Australian Government through Tourism WA, the Perth SVNS stop has established itself as a popular event on the circuit both for its high-energy atmosphere and for the warm welcome extended by local fans.

The HSBC SVNS series continues to redefine the rugby sevens experience, combining elite, fast-paced sport with a festival of music, food, and culture. Perth’s HBF Park will once again feature live entertainment, international DJs, food and beverage activations, and the Beach Club, delivering an unforgettable experience for fans from around the world.

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said: “Perth has firmly established itself as an exciting destination on the HSBC SVNS calendar. The energy from fans and the iconic setting make it a perfect showcase for what sevens is all about, world-class rugby, vibrant entertainment, and a truly global festival experience.

“As the new SVNS season kicks off in Dubai later this month, we are thrilled to confirm that Perth will continue to play a central role in the series’ future and in the broader growth of rugby as we also head towards Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027.”

Rugby Australia Chief Executive Phil Waugh added: “The people of Western Australia have warmly embraced the HSBC SVNS series and I am thrilled that association will continue for an additional three years.



“This year’s event was the best yet – highlighted by the Aussie women lifting the trophy for the first time in seven years in front of a jubilant HBF Park crowd – and I have no doubt the 2026 edition in Perth will be even better.



“On behalf of Rugby Australia, I extend my sincere thanks to the Western Australian government and Tourism WA for their support of rugby in the state.



“Perth’s status as one of the world’s premier major events destinations is richly deserved and will be further enhanced when it hosts fans and teams from across the globe for the HSBC SVNS through 2028.”



Tickets for HSBC SVNS Series 2025-26 are on sale and available to purchase here www.svns.com/en/tickets.

Perth is also set to host the opening fixture of Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 on 1 October. A closed ticket presale begins in February 2026 for fans who register their interest here. – WORLD RUGBY

