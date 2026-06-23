The battle for survival at the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships 2026, which gets underway in Yatsushiro, Japan on Friday, may well begin early in Group D, promising fireworks as three former champions collide in a tough battle for the group’s two quarter-final berths.

Regarded as the tournament’s toughest group, Group D pits former champions Malaysia, Indonesia and South Korea, with Macau China completing the line-up. With only two teams progressing to the knockout rounds, one traditional powerhouse is certain to miss out.

Two-time champions Malaysia arrive as one of the leading contenders, having lifted the title in 2007 and 2009. South Korea, champions in 2006 and 2017 and bronze medallists last year, boast their customary discipline and relentless defensive style, while Indonesia’s rich badminton heritage and attacking flair make them dangerous despite entering the tournament unseeded.

Malaysia will bank heavily on Kong Wei Xiang, one of the strongest singles weapons in the field. The Penang-born youngster has enjoyed a breakthrough season, winning the national Under-18 title and earning his senior team debut, making him a key figure in Malaysia’s bid to return to the podium.

Versatile doubles specialist Tiew Wei Jie is another player expected to play a pivotal role, with his ability to feature in both men’s doubles and mixed doubles offering Malaysia valuable tactical flexibility under the new relay format.

The Indonesian “Garuda Muda” arrive with a squad built around speed and aggression, with team captain Muhammad Rizki Mubarrok, together with Fardhan Raindanda Joe and vice-captain Jolin Angelia, spearheading a side renowned for its attacking instincts and strong doubles tradition.

South Korea remain a formidable opponent, with its strength lying in depth and endurance. Players such as Jeong Da Hwan, Kim Tae Hyun and Park Jung Bin will be expected to lead their charge into the knockout rounds.

The opening day already offers plenty of intrigue, with Malaysia taking on Macau China while Indonesia and South Korea square off in a heavyweight encounter that could have major implications in the race for the quarter-finals.

With three former champions squeezed into one group and only two tickets available to

the knockout rounds, Group D promises some of the most compelling action of the championships.

Group D

• Malaysia

• Indonesia

• South Korea

• Macau China

Leading Players

Malaysia: Kong Wei Xiang, Tiew Wei Jie.

Indonesia: Muhammad Rizki Mubarrok, Fardhan Raindanda Joe, Jolin Angelia.

South Korea: Jeong Da Hwan, Kim Tae Hyun, Park Jung Bin

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