The Yatsushiro Badminton Asia Junior Championships (BAJC) 2026, which kicks off on 26 June 2026 at the Yatsushiro City General Gymnasium, remains the premier launching pad for global badminton icons. More than 250 players from across Asia are competing this year, with many hoping to follow the path of former junior champions who later became Olympic medallists, world champions and world No. 1s.

Here are some of the interesting facts about the tournament:

· Past champions who saw action in the BAJC to announce themselves internationally include Lin Dan, Taufik Hidayat, Chen Long, Akane Yamaguchi, Kento Momota, and Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

· Champions China are targeting their 11th continental mixed team crown. They captured the 2025 title by defeating a stubborn Thailand squad.

· First widely integrated into the junior circuit recently (including Solo 2025), the team event utilises the new cumulative team relay system. Instead of traditional best-of-five matches, teams compete across multiple match disciplines to reach a cumulative target total of 110 points.

· Watch out for Thailand (2025 runners-up), alongside perennial giants South Korea and hosts Japan, who shared bronze last year and are determined to deny China’s domination.

· In 2024, China clinched a staggering clean sweep of all five individual titles in Yogyakarta, only the 4th time in history that a single nation swept the individual category (previously achieved by China in 2000, 2015, and 2016).

· In Yatsushiro, the Chinese contingent are led by reigning 2025 Asian Junior Girls’ Singles Champion Yin Yi Qing and her compatriot, the 2025 silver medallist Liu Si Ya.

· Look out for exceptional exceptions like India’s Tanvi Patri and Shaina Manimuthu. Both players are naturally eligible for the U-17 category, but performed exceptionally that they were fast-tracked directly into the U-19 team for BAJC 2026.

· Girls’ Singles China holds a nearly flawless head-to-head record in recent final-four stages against other nations. The 2025 final was an all-Chinese affair between Yin Yi Qing and Liu Si Ya.

· Boys’ Singles: While China pulled off an unprecedented clean sweep of all 5 individual titles in 2024, Indonesia struck back on home soil in 2025. Indonesia’s Moh. Zaki Ubaidillah shattered the Chinese grip by defeating China’s eighth seed, Liu Yang Ming Yu, 21–17, 21–12 in the 2025 Boys’ Singles Final.

· Malaysia and South Korea historically pose the biggest threat to China in the Men’s and Mixed Doubles, frequently splitting semi-final berths across the last decade.

· Yatsushiro won the prestigious rights to host the tournament for two consecutive years— both the 2026 and 2027 editions. The homesters are widely tipped to put up their strongest fight in years to wrestle team and individual titles away from China

· Since the Mixed Team format was standardised in 2006, China (CHN), Japan (JPN), South Korea (KOR), Malaysia (MAS), Thailand and Indonesia have monopolised the finals. China won 10 titles, Japan (2), South Korea (2), Malaysia (2) and Thailand (1).

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