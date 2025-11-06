The Singapore Under-22 National Team, led by Head Coach Firdaus Kassim, will travel to Dubai from 11 to 19 November 2025 for a training camp as part of their preparations for the upcoming SEA Games in Thailand this December.

As part of the camp, the team will play two preparation matches – against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) U22 side on 15 November and Iraq U22 side on 18 November – both of which will provide valuable high-level exposure ahead of the regional tournament.

Comprising mainly of players from the Young Lions, the 25-man squad also features the overseas-based trio of Jonan Tan, Khairin Nadim, and Muhammad Asis, who ply their trade in Portugal with FC Vizela.

The inclusion of Tanjong Pagar United goalkeeper Sunny Tia further reinforces the team.

