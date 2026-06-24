The Australian Professional Leagues (APL) has tannounced Total Soccer Growth Holdings (TSG) as the new owner of the Central Coast Mariners FC.

A privately-owned international business, Total Soccer Growth Holdings is the majority shareholder of English Championship side Queens Park Rangers and owns a stake in MLS side Los Angeles FC.



Led by majority shareholder, Ruben Gnanalingam, the Total Soccer Growth Holdings has a diverse range of cross-continent business and football experience, and an ambitious multi-club vision to create global opportunities for youth development, grounded in local community engagement.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/total-soccer-growth-holdings-announced-as-new-owners-of-central-coast-mariners/

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