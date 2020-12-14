Peugeot Sport and TOTAL have revealed the main technical characteristics of the powertrain for its new Hypercar which it will use to compete in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Their respective teams have pooled their experience and expertise in the fields of hybridisation and world class motor racing to develop a powertrain (PEUGEOT HYBRID 4 500KW) in compliance with the new FIA WEC regulations.

The main features of the PEUGEOT HYBRID4 500KW are:

– Hybrid technology, with a mid-rear, 2.6-litre, 500 kW (680 horsepower), twin-turbo, V6, petrol internal combustion engine combined with a front-mounted 200 kW motor generator unit

– A high-power-density battery co-developed jointly by Peugeot Sport, TOTAL, and its subsidiary Saft

– Four-wheel drive transmission and a sequential seven-speed gearbox

– Smart powertrain and energy flow management, a key to high performance and developed under the direction of François Coudrain, Peugeot Sport’s WEC Programme Powertrain Director

