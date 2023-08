The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) are delighted to announce the appointment of Australian coach Mark Torcaso as head coach of the Philippine Women’s National Team.

Torcaso, 42, is the reigning A-League Women Coach of the Year, having led Melbourne-based club Western United to the grand finals in their inaugural Australian league season early this year.

