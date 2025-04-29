The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) today announced the official 14-player roster of the Philippine Futsal Women’s National Team.

The team will compete in the AFC Futsal Women’s Asian Cup 2025, which will take place at the Hohhot Sports Centre in Hohhot, China, from 6 to 18 May 2025.

PFF also revealed the team’s official moniker — “FILIPINA5”, which embodies their national pride and unity as they embark on the international stage.

This tournament also serves as the Asian qualifiers for the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup. While the Philippines have already secured their spot in the World Cup as the host nation, FILIPINA5 are determined to showcase their talent and compete fiercely against Asia’s best Futsal teams.

The final 14 players selected to represent the Philippines, now proudly carrying the moniker FILIPINA5, are:

Rocelle Maria Mendaño Dionesa Tolentin Alisha Del Campo Regine Rebosura Samantha Jane Hughes Isabella Victoria Flanigan Judy Lyn Connolly Cathrine Graversen Kayla Maureen Santiago Vrendelle Nuera Hazel Lustan Charisa Marie Lemoran Isabella Bandoja Lanie Ortillo

