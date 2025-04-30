MEDINAH, ILLINOIS – APRIL 28: Team U.S.A. Captain, Brandt Snedeker, and Team International Captain, Geoff Ogilvy of Australia, hold the Presidents Cup together at Medinah Country Club on April 28, 2025, in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)

The Presidents Cup announced today that Brandt Snedeker and Geoff Ogilvy have been named Captains for the U.S. and International Teams, respectively, for the 2026 event. The 16th Presidents Cup will be contested at Medinah Country Club’s Course #3, September 22-27, 2026. “It’s a tremendous honor to be named U.S. Team Captain for the 2026 Presidents Cup by my peers, and I’m looking forward to leading our guys into Medinah for what will certainly be an amazing week of golf,” said Snedeker. “Representing my country in team competition has been a highlight of my PGA TOUR career, and I will lean on those experiences to ensure we are prepared and ready to compete against what I know will be a unified and determined International Team.” Snedeker, 44, represented the U.S. Team in the 2013 Presidents Cup at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, compiling a 2-3-0 record. The Tennessee native also played for the United States in the 2012 and 2016 Ryder Cups, where he amassed a 4-2-0 record. Snedeker, who was a captain’s assistant in the 2024 Presidents Cup, is slated to serve as a vice captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup. “Brandt Snedeker is among the game’s most respected players and one who has garnered the utmost admiration from his peers throughout his 21-year career, which was most recently recognized as he received the 2024 Payne Stewart Award for his outstanding character and sportsmanship,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “Brandt is a proven leader on and off the golf course, from his years representing the United States in team competition to building a family foundation benefitting children in his home state of Tennessee. I know he will be a tremendous captain and asset for the U.S. Team in 2026.” Snedeker owns nine career wins on the PGA TOUR, including the 2012 TOUR Championship, where he also won the FedExCup. The former Vanderbilt University standout is one of 14 players in PGA TOUR history to card a sub-60 round, doing so at the 2018 Wyndham Championship, where a first-round 59 helped him collect his ninth title. Ogilvy, 47, played on three consecutive International Teams (2007, 2009, 2011), where he amassed a 7-6-1 record. He also served as a captain’s assistant in the last four iterations of the event. The Australian owns eight career PGA TOUR victories, including the 2006 U.S. Open, in addition to winning two of Australia’s biggest titles – the 2008 Australian PGA and 2010 Australian Open.“The Presidents Cup has been a significant part of my career. I am honored to now take on the role of Captain of the International Team for the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club’s Course #3, a place that means a great deal to me,” said Ogilvy. “Since Ernie Els debuted the shield in 2019, the International Team’s spirit has intensified and grown as we have rallied around this symbol which embodies our shared ambition and unifies both players and fans. I intend to carry that momentum forward, just as the captains before me have, to build strong support for our international players in the lead up and throughout the event.”Ogilvy’s golf course design firm, OCM, oversaw the renovation of Course #3 – a two-year project that delivered a much larger scale to match the topography of the property. The course, now punctuated by larger greens, scale bunkering and wider fairways, along with a new routing, re-opened to play in the summer of 2024. “Geoff Ogilvy is the perfect captain to lead the International Team into Chicago in 2026, drawing on both his great history with the Presidents Cup and a vast knowledge of Medinah,” said Monahan. “Geoff will capitalize on the upward trend of the International Team, where we have seen a passionate level of support from players and fans over the years. With his pedigree as a major champion and experience in the team room, Geoff was primed to take on this role for the 16th edition of the event.”

