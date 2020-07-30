Philippine Football Federation (PFF) officials expressed gratitude after the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) between the Department of Health (DOH), Games and Amusements Board (GAB), and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) was signed Monday, 27 July 2020, paving way for the return to training of professional teams.

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) had initially approved the protocols submitted by PFF and other professional leagues, upon recommendation by GAB, last 3 July 2020. However, in order to proceed with the teams’ training sessions, PFF had to wait for the signing of the JAO. Among the protocols are:

Only individuals who tested negative for COVID-19 will be allowed to resume training; Only a maximum of ten (10) persons will be allowed to attend team training; After the set of ten (10) persons finishes their training session, a thirty (30)-minute gap will be observed before another set of ten (10) persons may train; Inter-zonal travel is strictly prohibited.

Additionally, the Philippines Football League (PFL) brought to you by Qatar Airways clubs must also adhere to the protocols set by PFF in the “PFF Operations Protocol for the Philippines Football League.”

The PFF National Training Center inside the San Lazaro Leisure and Business Park in Carmona, Cavite will serve as the training venue for all participating PFL teams.

In anticipation of the teams’ training sessions, PFF and PFL conducted the RT-PCR/Swab Testing last 8 July 2020 at PFF Headquarters. A total of 155 individuals were tested negative. A second RT-PCR test will be conducted in the coming days for PFL players and officials who have yet to be tested.

“We thank the Games and Amusements Board, chaired by Mr. Abraham Mitra, Philippine Sports Commission, led by Chairman William Ramirez, and the Department of Health, under Secretary Hon Francisco Duque III, for signing the JAO which allows professional teams to train,” said PFF president Mariano Araneta, Jr. “We look forward to the clubs to prepare for the PFL 2020 season.”

“The Joint Administrative Order (JAO) has officially allowed PFL teams to conduct training sessions,” added PFF general secretary Atty. Edwin Gastanes. “This will ensure that the players will be match fit once actual PFL matches are given the green light.”

