Vietnam Futsal head coach Diego Giustozzi said this week’s ‘gathering creates an opportunity for young players’ ahead of the several friendlies next month.The training session in Ho Chi Minh City will prepare the team for the friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan in April as part of the team’s plan towards the 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualifiers and also the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand later this year.“This gathering creates an opportunity for young players to integrate and gain experience in international competition. The results at the recent ASEAN Futsal Championship were very positive, hopefully, this will be a springboard for the new players,” said Guistozzi.“I know that fans have high expectations for the team, not only at the SEA Games but also in all the tournaments we participate in. Currently, I am focusing on each tournament one by one, first of all, the Asian qualifiers. If we have good results from the Asian qualifiers, the SEA Games will be the next goal. I always aspire to win any tournament.” Next month, the Vietnam Futsal team will play against Saudi Arabia on 8 and 10 April 2025 and Kazakhstan on 13 and 15 April 2025. “Saudi Arabia have similar abilities as us and is making clear progress. I also want the team to take on stronger teams like Paraguay and Argentina in the future,” he added. #AFF#VFF

