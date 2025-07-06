The Philippines and Vietnam have qualified for the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.Following the conclusion of their qualifying matches, the Philippines emerged as the top team in Group G, while Vietnam secured a spot in Group E.The Philippines picked up the full nine points from three matches played after beating Saudi Arabia 3-0 in their opening game, and then a 6-0 demolition of Cambodia, followed by a narrow 1-0 victory over Hong Kong.Vietnam took Group E after whitewashing the Maldives 7-0, and another big 6-0 win over the United Arab Emirates.A 4-0 win over Guam ensured Vietnam their place at the top with the full points.Vietnam and the Philippines will join host Australia for the main event. #AFF#PFF

Like this: Like Loading...