Double Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet became the first woman in history to cover 5000m inside 14 minutes, clocking a world record* of 13:58.06 at the Prefontaine Classic – a Wanda Diamond League meeting – in Eugene on Saturday (5).The Kenyan, returning to the scene of her world 10,000m record from last year, was tracked for most of the race by Gudaf Tsegay, who held the world record prior to today, and Agnes Jebet Ngetich.They operated at world record pace from the outset with the first 1000m covered in 2:47.07. The second pacemaker led the field through 2000m in 5:35.37 and dropped out soon after, by which point Chebet, Tsegay and Ngetich had broken away from the rest of the field.Chebet passed 3000m in 8:22.96, 1.04 seconds inside the pace required for a sub-14-minute run. The pace dropped slightly for the next kilometre as 4000m was reached in 11:14.12, but Chebet had saved something for the closing stages.She kicked hard with 200 metres to go. Tsegay’s challenge began to fade and she was soon passed by Ngetich, but Chebet was away and clear and crossed the line in 13:58.06, taking 2.15 seconds off Tsegay’s world record. Ngetich took second place in 14:01.29, the third-fastest time in history, and Tsegay placed third in 14:04.41.* Subject to the usual ratification procedure—–STATS• Beatrice Chebet profile• world 5000m all-time list

•

Like this: Like Loading...