The AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup™ China 2027 is all set for take off following the conclusion of the Qualifiers Draw at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.

The 30 teams – two more than the previous record of 28 from the 2019 Qualifiers – were divided into eight groups – six of four and two of three – to contest a single round-robin centralised league from October 5 to 11.

Each group winner will advance to the Finals, joining the quartet of teams that have qualified directly as the top four finishers from the 2026 campaign: defending champions DPR Korea, runners-up Japan, and semi-finalists Australia and China PR.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_u17_womens_asian_cup.html/news/u17wac-stage-set-for-china-2027-qualifiers

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