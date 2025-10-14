Back-to-back wins over ASEAN neighbours Timor-Leste have allowed the Philippines to stay firm at the top of Group A of the third-round qualifiers for the AFC Asian Cup 2027.

After beating Timor Leste five days ago in Darwin, the Philippines followed up with that victory with another comprehensive 3-1 win in Manila.

However, at the New Clark City Stadium in Capas, it was the visiting Timor Leste side who took the lead just before the break (45th+1) through João Rangel.

But Jefferson Tabinas gave the Philippines the equaliser a minute into the second half as the prolific Bjørn Kristensen then pushed forward the 70th minute lead.

Jarvey Gayoso made sure of the third goal and the win for the Philippines right at the end (90th+1).

After four matches, the Philippines remained unbeaten with ten points.

In the meantime, Thailand have taken the top spot in Group D after blasting Chinese Taipei 6-1 at the Taipei Municipal Stadium in Taipei.

Teerasak Poeiphimai fired in a hat-trick with goals in the fourth, 62nd and 76th minute after Seksan Ratree had given Thailand the lead in the 25th minute.

The other goals for Thailand were scored by Supachok Sarachat (45th+1 minute) and an own goal from Chinese Taipei’s Huang Tzu-ming (90th+3).

The host’s lone goal came off Kuo Po-wei in the 46th minute.

