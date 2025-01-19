The Philippines will be making their debut at the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup™ 2025 to be hosted by China in May.Despite recording a 2-1 loss to Australia in their final qualifying game in Group C, the Philippines still managed to make the cut to the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup™ 2025 when they emerged as the best third-placed team ahead of Palestine, Myanmar and Kyrgyztsan.Australia finished the qualifiers with a perfect 12 points in Group C with Daisy Arrowsmith pouncing on a poor clearance to score in the seventh minute as the Philippines drew level with a Halle Smit’s own goal just before the break.But Australia were quick to regain the advantage early in the second half with a Jessica Au’s easy tap-in for the victory, #AFF

