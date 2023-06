Phnom Penh Crown FC kept their nerves intact to beat Nagaworld FC 3-2 in the penalty shootout to lift the Cambodian League Cup 2023.

The score at the end of regulation was 1-1.

Shimizu Shintaro had given Phnom Penh Crown the lead in the 34th minute before Marques Marcio de Oliveira equalised for Nagaworld in the 53rd minute.

