With an ongoing international impact from the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the following change has been made to the upcoming Assen round of the 2020 Motul FIM Superbike World Championship calendar.

The FIM, Circuit Officials & Dorna WSBK Organization informs that, due to unforeseen circumstances, the Pirelli Dutch Round will be rescheduled.

Rescheduled:

Pirelli Dutch Round (previously 17th – 19th April) rescheduled for 21st – 23rd August.

FIM and Dorna WSBK Organization are continuously working with Circuits and Government Officials following up the situation in each country and will inform accordingly if there are further changes to the 2020 Calendar.

Further updates to follow soon.