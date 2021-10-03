The Socceroos’ quest to qualify for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will continue in Qatar and Japan over the next fortnight, with 25 players today named to represent Australia throughout the upcoming FIFA window.

After commencing the Final Round of AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar fixtures with a pair of wins against China PR and Vietnam in September, the Socceroos will be out to build on their strong start in Group B when they take on Oman in Doha (October 7) and Japan in Saitama (October 12).

The Socceroos’ squad for October’s FIFA window is comprised of 23 overseas-based players, with two (2) representatives – Melbourne Victory’s Chris Ikonomidis and Sydney FC’s Rhyan Grant – selected from A-League Men.

Ongoing hotel quarantine requirements in Australia remain challenging for Football Australia and domestic-based players hoping to play for the Socceroos.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/25-players-selected-socceroos-october-qualifiers-qatar-and-japan

#AFF

Like this: Like Loading...