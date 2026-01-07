LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 27: Second placed Nyck de Vries of the Netherlands and Mahindra Racing, Third placed Sebastien Buemi of Switzerland and Envision Racing and James Barclay, Team Director of Jaguar TCS Racing, spray champagne on the podium during the London E-Prix, Round 16 of the 2025 FIA Formula E World Championship at ExCel London on July 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Simon Galloway/LAT Images for Formula E)

London, UK. Formula E announces the extension of its partnership with the iconic luxury champagne house, Taittinger, as the official champagne of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, bringing the sport together in celebrating every victory.

As a cornerstone of the Formula E podium experience, Taittinger will continue to be at the heart of the sport’s most iconic moments. From the winner’s rostrum to the exclusive EMOTION CLUB hospitality offering, the partnership celebrates the intersection of almost 300 years of French excellence and the cutting edge of electric motorsport.

Founded in 1932, Taittinger already holds a special place in Formula E, with past and present motorsport champions – including Season 10 ABB FIA Formula E World Champion Pascal Wehrlein, and the reigning Season 11 Champion Oliver Rowland – celebrating their world championship victories with a Taittinger podium toast and champagne shower.

Taittinger will continue to be served in the EMOTION CLUB premium hospitality venue at Formula E races and at galas and other special events throughout the 2025/26 season.

Jeff Dodds, Chief Executive Officer, Formula E, said:

“We are thrilled to raise a glass with Taittinger, as our official champagne partner for the 2025/26 season. A racing driver celebrating on the podium with champagne is a moment synonymous with triumph, and we look forward to continuing to share these unforgettable celebrations with Formula E’s winners throughout the season.”

Vitalie Taittinger, Président, Taittinger, said:

“Champagne, much like electricity, serves as a conduit for the currents of emotion, weaving together moments of shared joy and the pleasure of living. This partnership with Formula E embodies this as well as the exhilaration of victory and the spirit of innovation that both our brands cherish.”

The next round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is set to take place on Saturday, 10 January 2026, in Mexico City at the iconic Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The 2025/26 season marks a record-breaking calendar for ABB Formula E with 17 races across 11 global cities, the series’ biggest-ever season to date.

