It was a Yamaha vs Yamaha scrap in Q2 at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto, a Ducati joins the YZR-M1 duo on the front row

Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) has claimed back-to-back pole positions at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto thanks to a 1:37.007 in Q2 at the Gran Premio Red Bull de Andalucia. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) set a faster lap than the Championship leader, but his lap was cancelled due to exceeding track limits. There were no such troubles for third on the grid Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing) though as the Italian picked up his maiden MotoGP™ front row.