MONTE-CARLO, MONACO – MAY 04: Oliver Rowland of Great Britain driving the (23) Nissan Formula E Team Nissan e-4ORCE 05 on track during the Monaco E-Prix, Round 7 of the 2025 FIA Formula E World Championship at Circuit de Monaco on May 04, 2025 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Simon Galloway/LAT Images for Formula E)

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to the streets of Monte Carlo, Monaco for Rounds 8 and 9 of the 2025/26 season.

20 world-class drivers will compete on the full 3.337km street circuit, featuring iconic sections such as Rascasse, Casino Square and Fairmont Hotel Hairpin.

The 2026 Monaco E-Prix will be a double-header event for the second consecutive year, featuring PIT BOOST during the Saturday race.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to the glamorous streets of Monte Carlo, Monaco for Rounds 8 and 9 of Season 2025/26. Ever since its debut on the iconic Monegasque streets in 2015, the principality has welcomed the all-electric series with open arms.

Formula E uses the full 3.337km circuit, the iconic track providing excellent racing and outstanding overtaking. All eight races in Monaco have seen at least one driver gain nine or more positions from their grid spot. This includes Nick Cassidy, who went from 14th to third with Jaguar TCS Racing during last year’s Round 7 event on Sunday.

It’s a highlight for fans, teams, drivers and media alike, with many labeling it their favourite race weekend on the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship calendar.

The 2026 Monaco E-Prix starts at 15:05 local time on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 May.

Jean-Éric Vergne, No.25, Citroën Racing, said:

“Every driver wants to perform well in Monaco. The circuit is incredibly technical and there’s no margin for error, which makes it one of the most rewarding races on the calendar. I’ve shown good pace here over the years and it’s a track I love to race. The objective this weekend remains the same as always: to maximise every session, qualify well and fight at the front for both races.”

Mitch Evans, No.9 , Jaguar TCS Racing, said:

“I always look forward to racing in Monaco and off the back of our recent strong form and my win in Berlin, it is great to come into this weekend with some positive momentum. It is effectively my home race and, having won in Monaco previously and been on the podium on multiple occasions, I can’t wait to race around such an iconic track once again.”

MONACO MAGIC

Monte Carlo has been a key staple on the calendar since the inception of the series, with the championship using a shorter layout of the famous track before adopting the full layout in the 2020/21 Season. Drivers love it, and with rapid but narrow cars the overtaking opportunities are endless; 2022/23 saw staggering 116 overtakes, for example.

Turns such as Rascasse, Casino Square and Fairmont Hotel Hairpin make up the iconic street circuit, and there are overtakes happening in a wealth of unexpected locations, like passing within inches of each other up the hill at Beau Rivage. Three of the eight races have also been won by less than half a second.

The full circuit, with its steep hill and high-speed sections, will again put the field’s energy management skills to the test. Last year we witnessed two winners, now reigning ABB FIA Formula E World Champion Oliver Rowland of Nissan Formula E Team, followed by Envision Racing’s Sebastien Buemi for his third record-breaking victory at the Principality in Formula E.

THE SEASON SO FAR

The first eight rounds of the 2025/26 season have been filled with drama, unpredictability and lots of different winners.

Brazil started the season, with Jake Dennis finally ending an almost two-year long winless streak by turning his Julius Baer Pole Position into a strong victory for Andretti. Then it was the turn of Mexico City where Nick Cassidy fought his way from 13th to first and delivered Citroën Racing their first single-seater win just two races into their debut.

Miami hosted next at the city’s International Autodrome. Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans secured his 15th career victory during the wet conditions and placed himself top of the all-time wins list in Formula E’s history.

Pascal Wehrlein won the first of two races in Jeddah, to launch himself to the top of the drivers’ standings with Porsche Formula E Team. The following day António Félix da Costa clinched his maiden first place with his new Jaguar TCS Racing team – a fifth win with a fifth different manufacturer for the former champion in Formula E.

Madrid then welcomed the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship for the first time, racing at Jarama, a race also won by da Costa. Most recently was Berlin, with the German capital being a vital part of the calendar every season.

Nico Müller won his first-ever Formula E race, doing so with a special ‘Pink Pig’ tribute livery celebrating 75 years of Porsche Motorsport, much to the delight of the home crowd. The following day it was Evans who again found himself on the top step of the podium, going from 17th to the win after a show of sublime strategy and skill.

DOING THE DOUBLE

The schedule for racing in Monaco is a little different compared to most race days, with Saturday hosting both free practice sessions in the morning and an early start of 07:30 local time.

Last season also marked the introduction of two races to the Monaco E-Prix weekend. This format will continue across the 2025/26 season, with back-to-back race days across Saturday and Sunday.

This format also means there will be a PIT BOOST race on the Saturday to shake up the strategy, where drivers must take a mandatory mid-race pit stop for their cars to receive an ultra-fast 10% energy increase (3.85kWh) through a 30-second 600kW boost in the pit lane. These races mean there’s more energy on offer for our grid, which in result means there’s a higher chance of overtakes and potential for strategy moves and on-track battles.

These races also only have one ATTACK MODE, which lasts six minutes, compared to traditional races which have two activations which last a total of eight minutes.

CLOSE FIGHT IN THE STANDINGS

As the midpoint of the season approaches, all eyes are inevitably on the championship standings as drivers, teams and manufacturers all fight for the respective titles.

Porsche Formula E Team currently lead all three ABB FIA Formula E World Championships, with Pascal Wehrlein holding onto the honours in the Drivers’. However, it is extremely close as the German leads the way with 101 points to his name, but just behind is Evans on 98, with Mahindra Racing’s Edoardo Mortara third on 93.

Porsche have also got close competition across the Teams’ fight, as they lead on 176 with Jaguar closing the gap with 163 – having won four of the first eight races. The German marque also tops the Manufacturers’ Standings with 228 points – but Jaguar isn’t far behind with 214.

SUSTAINABILITY TAKES CENTRE STAGE AT THE 2026 MONACO E-PRIX

Sustainability news and activations for the 2026 Monaco E-Prix include:

Regional Logistics & Road-Based Freight: the 2025/26 Season features a streamlined regional calendar (Americas, Europe, Asia) that allows the entire European leg (March-May) to be powered by 100% road-based logistics. By ensuring all of that road freight will be running on biofuels, this “road-first” strategy eliminates the need for air and sea freight on this leg, intentionally minimising the Championship’s CO2 footprint.

Grid-Powered Infrastructure and Efficiency: The Monaco E-Prix will transition to 100% grid power, leveraging permanent city infrastructure upgrades to eliminate the need for temporary power setups – reducing logistics emissions to ensure a clean, resilient, and streamlined energy solution.

Fan Village Circularity and Waste Reduction: The Fan Village prioritises waste reduction through an integrated strategy that combines zero-waste catering with the use of modular and reusable infrastructure. By redirecting unsold food to local charities and utilising a B Corp Certified build company, the event ensures that both organic and structural materials are managed responsibly to minimise the overall environmental impact.

Hydration & Plastic Waste Reduction: Building on the Berlin initiative, Monaco reduces single-use packaging items for all stakeholders to encourage a deeper culture of refill and reuse from the pit lane to the grandstands. Supported by free hydration stations and an Eco Cup deposit scheme for fans, this transition cuts production waste and the logistical carbon footprint of producing, transporting and disposing of heavy packaged water.

Better Futures Fund X Fondation Princesse Charlène de Monaco: Through the Better Futures Fund, Formula E is supporting the Fondation Princesse Charlène de Monaco to deliver their high-impact Water Safety Programme reaching up to 300 local children. Combining practical in-water training with emergency response education, the initiative builds life-saving skills while creating a lasting legacy in youth safety and wellbeing.

Formula E Community Tour: The Formula E Community Tour will connect local stakeholders, students and organisations to the Championship through behind-the-scenes access and race-day experiences. By removing barriers to participation, the programme strengthens community connection and inspires future engagement with sustainable sport.

FIA Girls on Track: FIA Girls on Track will welcome up to 120 young women for a fully immersive experience including workshops, karting and career insights. By providing direct access to the industry and visible role models, the programme drives greater representation and opportunity in motorsport.

WHERE TO WATCH THE 2026 MONACO E-PRIX

Fans can find out where to keep up with the action here, with both races starting at 15:05 local time.

The 2026 Monaco E-Prix will also be broadcast live on talkSPORT.

Race Centre powered by Infosys: Follow every moment of the race from Free Practice to Chequered Flag by visiting the Race Centre, where intelligent insights, AI commentary and immersive race tracking will have you feeling at the centre of the action.

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