The FA of Indonesia (PSSI) have decided to have their Annual Congress on 29 May 2021.

The decision was made following the virtual meeting of the PSSI Executive Committee (Exco) this afternoon in Jakarta.

“The PSSI Congress 2021 will be held after Eid al-Fitr on 29 May 2021. We chose that date with the hope that by then the COVID-19 pandemic would have subsided, the vaccination process is completed, and the implementation of the Community Activity Restriction (PPKM) is no longer in place,” said Mochamad Iriawan, PSSI President.

“We will also have another meeting in the near future with other stakeholders to decide whether to have the meeting in Jakarta or around Jakarta.”

