The FA of Indonesia (PSSI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japan FA (JFA) as part of a three-prong plan to further develope Indonesian football.

Given the quality of the Japanese women’s national team at the age group and also at the senior level where at one time, the ‘Nadeshiko’ were the FIFA Women’s World Cup champions in 2011, the plan is to share the expertise with Indonesia.

“I have asked for a trainer to be brought in from Japan, to work together and train in Indonesia,” said PSSI President Erick Thohir.

Secondly, is to have PSSI and JFA work on benchmarking Indonesia’s Liga 1 alongside Japan’s J-League as part of plans to further develope the Indonesia national team.

And thirdly would be to have JFA assist the PSSI on the issue of refereeing.

“We will use Japanese referees (in our league). In this way, we will try to improve the standard of our refereeing,” he added.

The MoU was signed by Erick and Tashima Kohzo, the President of JFA at the Prince Takamado Memorial JFA YUME Field in Chiba, Japan.

