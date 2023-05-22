Third place in America: At the fourth event of the GT America powered by AWS race series, James Sofronas recorded a podium result. The Californian scored third place in the first race in Austin with his Audi R8 LMS in a field of 21 cars competing in different GT classes.

He had already won the endurance race and the second sprint at the season opener in Oschersleben. He was then unbeaten again over the long distance at the second race weekend at the Hungaroring in April, where he also won both sprints.

The white Audi R8 LMS from the Prague-based ISR Racing team remained unbeaten in the second sprint as well: Salaquarda crossed the finish line 7.1 seconds ahead of his pursuer in his Lamborghini.

Winning streak continued: Filip Salaquarda remains the measure of all things in the Eset Cup. The 39-year-old Czech won the one-hour endurance race with a 5.6-second advantage in the Audi R8 LMS on the third Eset Cup race weekend at the Red Bull Ring. In the first sprint, he even prevailed by 12.5 seconds on a damp track with slicks.

At the halfway point of the Eset Cup, ISR Racing remains the benchmark with the GT3 version of the Audi R8 LMS. Filip Salaquarda remained unbeaten three times at the Red Bull Ring. The Audi RS 3 LMS and Audi R8 LMS GT4 also remain successful in customer hands.