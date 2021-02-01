The FA of Indonesia (FFI) have directed PT LIB (PT Liga Indonesia Baru) – the organiser of the Indonesian League – to formulate a pre-season tournament.

Following the decision to cancel the 2020 edition of the Indonesian top flight and with the 2021 edition still in the planning stage, a pre-season tourney would be beneficial for teams.

“Yes, there must be a pre-season tournament. PT LIB will be planning a pre-season tournament,” said Yunus Nusi, the Acting General Secretary of PSSI.

It is believed that the kick-off for the 2021 Indonesia League 1 will only be discussed at the PSSI Annual Congress on 29 May 2021.

Several clubs have put forward the need for a pre-season tournament to kickstart football in the country which has been on hiatus since last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

