#ON-THE-GROUND CAMPAIGN TO OUTFIT FEMALE FOOD DELIVERY PROFESSIONALS WITH THE ALL-NEW PUMA RUN XX NITRO

Going forward, further, faster, and beyond. In 2021, global sports brand PUMA introduced the re-engineered the PUMA Running range, sparking change from the most sought-after marathon finish lines to local run communities.

Keeping the flame burning bright, PUMA announces the Run XX Nitro, a collection named after the woman-specific double X-chromosome DNA sequence, that works great for her run of any distance. The all-new female-specific, progressive design is powered by the innovative, sui generis campaign, #PUMADeliveryRun.

The never done before, on-the-ground activation is an amalgamation of the love for food in Malaysia and the relatable, everyday visual of food delivery professionals streaking through the streets.

With #PUMADeliveryRun, PUMA Malaysia outfits female food delivery professionals with the newly launched Run XX Nitro, ensuring their needs for comfort and speed are met. Standing with them is the team from PUMA; fitness trainer and content creator Joey Tng, and National Triathlete Aimi Iwasaki; who will put the same gear to the test too while fulfilling food orders across the country. Apart from delivery speed with comfort, #PUMADeliveryRun will be delivering specially curated sets from Wrappe to lucky fans.

To get involved, participate and stand a chance to win the special campaign-exclusive menu from the local wraps & bowls joint. Aspiring runners only need submit their details between 23rd and 30th April to https://my.puma.com/my/en/pumadeliveryrun.

Hot on the heels of surprise deliveries is an on-ground experiential event at the PUMA Pavilion KL store, engaging women of all walks of life to try the new collection.

Underpinning the guerilla event, is an interactive zone that will be up and running for two weeks, starting 27th May 2022. In this space, visitors will be able to discover and have fun with what makes the PUMA Run XX Nitro and the #PUMADeliveryRun special.

The zone features the PUMAGRIP SPRINT experiential, which sees a steel ramp with markings for runners to take their shot at reaching new heights to earn exclusive deals.

The Run XX Nitro Running Shoe is tuned to the female foot. The brand-new firmer and durable midsole is engineered to be just the right mix of comfortable and durable, through an updated fit designed to hug her heel, instep, and arch in just the right way with a soft and breathable engineered mesh.

Featuring the PUMA NITRO technology and RUNGUIDE support, the advanced midsole provides superior responsiveness and cushioning while ensuring proper alignment to make each stride light and easy.

Alongside the Run XX Nitro Running Shoe, PUMA introduces three new sportswear styles for a cohesive and complete look – High-Impact Elite Women’s Training Bra, CLOUDSPUN Marathon Long Sleeve Running Top and Marathon High Waist Full Length Running Leggings.

Built for peak performance without compromising comfort, the sporting garments are made with highly functional dryCELL materials and miDori® bioWick, resulting in ultra-soft, moisture-wicking styles that fit and move with all silhouettes.

With the launch of the PUMA Run XX Nitro and #PUMADeliveryRun campaign, PUMA reasserts its commitment to supporting girls and women around the world through sports. The Run XX Nitro is retailing at RM599 and the entire collection is available at PUMA.com, PUMA Stores, Royal Sporting House, and AL-Ikhsan outlets.

