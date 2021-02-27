Series Director to debate ‘Future Power’ in front of industry leaders – Joins fellow motorsport innovators for high-power panel discussion – Other guests include Formula 1’s Paddy Lowe –

PURE ETCR Series Director Xavier Gavory has been invited to take part in a prestigious panel debate at ASI Connect next month.

Ahead of the debut season for the world’s first all-electric, multi-brand touring car championship, Gavory will share the reasons behind some of PURE ETCR’s innovations in 2021 and how these can shape the future of motorsport.

PURE ETCR’s competing cars – built to WSC’s ETCR technical regulations – will produce the equivalent of 670bhp from their 500kW electric powertrains, making them the most powerful and fastest-accelerating touring cars ever built.

With hydrogen generators powering the series’ Energy Station, only decarbonised electricity will be used in the charging of the racecars on-site, which will be powered-up from 10 per cent to over 90 per cent battery capacity in less than an hour.

Gavory will appear on the Future Power panel with a host of fellow motorsport innovators, including Paddy Lowe, whose involvement in seven Formula 1 Drivers’ titles, has inspired his push towards creating petroleum-based products by sustainable means.

ASI Connect is a brand-new online exhibition organised by the team behind Autosport International – Europe’s leading racing car show – which could not take place in the UK this year due to the enforcement of restrictions owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will host a wide range of forums, roundtables, keynotes and panel discussions during the two-day event, with more than 15,000 exhibitors and key figures from the industry globally able to tune in and communicate with each other.

All visitors to ASI Connect will be able to watch and ask questions as part of the discussion in a live audience from 1100 CET on Thursday, March 11, with panel discussions available to the general public at a later date.

Xavier Gavory, PURE ETCR Series Director, said: “It’s a great privilege to represent PURE ETCR on the Future Power panel at ASI Connect. For decades the business forums at Autosport International have been home to some of the most innovative thinkers in motorsport and ASI Connect will continue that trend in an online environment this year. Our philosophy is to reshape the perception of electric vehicles by showing their mindblowing performance, and to help show everyone that this is a future that we can all be very excited about. I’m looking forward to sharing our series philosophy and speaking about our innovations at ASI Connect.”

