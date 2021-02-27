The organisers of the Tour de France have chosen the teams that will take part in the 108th edition (June 26- July 18).

In accordance with Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) rules, the following nineteen UCI WorldTeams are automatically invited to the race:

AG2R Citroën Team (Fra)

Astana – Premier Tech (Kaz)

Bahrain Victorious (Brn)

Bora – Hansgrohe (Ger)

Cofidis (Fra)

Deceuninck – Quick-Step (Bel)

EF Education – NIPPO (Usa)

Groupama – FDJ (Fra)

Ineos Grenadiers (Gbr)

Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux (Bel)

Israel Start-Up Nation (Isr)

Jumbo – Visma (Ned)

Lotto Soudal (Bel)

Movistar Team (Esp)

Team BikeExchange (Aus)

Team DSM (Ger)

Team Qhubeka Assos (Rsa)

Trek – Segafredo (Usa)

UAE Team Emirates (Uae)

Furthermore, the Alpecin – Fenix, the leader in the 2020 classification of UCI ProTeams will take part by right in Tour de France 2021.

Following the decision of the Union Cycliste Internationale’s (UCI) directors’ committee to increase the maximum number of riders allowed at the start of Grand Tours from 176 to 184, the organisers of the Tour de France extend invitations to the following three teams:

B&B Hotels P/B KTM (Fra)

Team Arkéa – Samsic (Fra)

Total Direct Energie (Fra)

