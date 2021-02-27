With the Malaysia Premier Futsal League (MPFL) 2021 just months away, Sabah Futsal are set to sign Wahyudin and Ade Lesmana as part of the new coaching set-up.

Wahyudin from Giga FC and Ade or Ales as he is more known as from Cosmo FC, have been in talks with Sabah Futsal to take over as the head coach and goalkeeper coach respectively.

“The talks are already in the advanced stage. All that is left is to sign the contract. And the plan is to head out to Sabah next month,” said Wahyudin.

“This is a very good opportunity as it showed that Indonesian Futsal is on the right track and that there is recognition of the quality that we have.”

Added Ales: “I have been asked to go to Malaysia since 2019 but due to the contract commitment that I have, I could not go. But this time, Cosmo FC have given their blessings. It will be a good experience for sure (to have a career abroad).”

The MPFL 2021 will be expected to start in June with 12 to 16 teams taking part.

