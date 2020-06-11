Quang Nam has won the first phase of the Vietnam Futsal League 2020 when they edged Savinest Sanna Khanh Hoa on head-to-head after both teams were tied at the top of the standings.

The first phase of the league was held on 1-9 June 2020 at the Nha Trang University Arena in Khanh Hoa.

Six teams battled it out with Quang Nam tied on the same nine points with Savinest Sanna Khanh Hoa after the round of robin matches.

On third was Vietfootball with eight points as Cao Bang grabbed the final fourth spot ahead of Tan Hiep Hung with both teams tied on seven points each.

With the four teams finalised, they will join the top six teams from last season for the second phase of the Vietnam League 2020.

The six teams are Thai Son Nam, Sahako, Sanvinest Sanatech Khanh Hoa, Kadiachain Saigon FC, Da Nang and Thai Son Bac.

The second phase of the Vietnam League 2020 will be played over two legs.

The first leg will be from 14 June to 5 July 2020 at the Nha Trang University Arena, while the second leg will be from 5-26 September at the Lanh Bình Thang Arena (in Ho Chi Minh City).

VIETNAM FUTSAL LEAGUE 2020 – Second Phase

Thai Son Nam

Sahako

Sanvinest Sanatech Khanh Hoa

Kadiachain Saigon FC

Da Nang

Thai Son Bac

Quang Nam

Savinest Sanna Khanh Hoa

Vietfootball

Cao Bang

