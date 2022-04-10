Yamaha have expressed on a number of occasions that resigning their first World Champion since Jorge Lorenzo in 2015 is a priority, but the lowkey start to their title defence on an underpowered 2022 YZR-M1 has left Quartararo visibly frustrated at times this season.

A wet weather P2 in Indonesia has been accompanied by a P9 in Qatar – a track he won at last season – and P8 in Argentina. This has unsurprisingly seen rumours gather momentum that El Diablo could be heading towards a shock switch in 2023.