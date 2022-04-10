At DigiKon22, employees of the three car manufacturers are bringing each other closer to new tools, ways of thinking and collaboration
Audi employees developed the format by themselves, convincing brand sisters from the Volkswagen Group in the process
Audi Board Member for HR Sabine Maassen: “The hybrid working world requires a new method of collaboration.”
The success did not go unnoticed by the brand sisters: “We’re delighted that SEAT and Volkswagen are taking part this year and supporting us in the organization and speaker teams,” says Anke Rettenmeier, founder of #z20guides. “SEAT is even using DigiKon to build its own guide network, just like Audi and Volkswagen. I think that’s great!”
Guides and teamwork – “a new method of collaboration is required”
Self-organized employee networks like this play an important role in the transformation: The #z20guides, for example, provide help in addition to Audi’s digitization offensives and transformation programs. Without obstacles or hierarchies, the more than 300 guides show their colleagues how to use new digital tools productively in their everyday work and how to further develop the culture of collaboration.
“For the hybrid working world of today and tomorrow, it is not enough to be good at handling IT applications – we also need a new method of collaboration. Only when we are all willing to constantly develop and share our knowledge will the digital transformation succeed! And that’s exactly what our #z20guides and the colleagues of the brand sisters stand for,” says Sabine Maassen, Board Member for Human Resources at Audi.
Sharing knowledge, bringing digitalization to life
A total of 165 speakers from Audi, Volkswagen and SEAT are on board at this year’s digital conference. By Thursday evening, 23,615 participants had already attended their sessions. Thanks to comprehensive documentation, however, employees will also be able to access the content after the event.
In addition, the guides will revisit various topics in joint meet-ups over the next few months and will offer an internal DigiDay in May. And for the general public, specific conference content will be added to the audi.com website in the coming weeks.
With qualification initiatives such as the #z20guides, Audi is bringing the digital transformation to life. For example, the four rings are driving a new, hybrid working world within the company – through mobile learning and flexible working in the office and in production.
A pilot project for a new kind of working time model, for example, enables shift workers at the Ingolstadt site to work part-time. In addition, new approaches to hybrid working in a modern office environment will be validated in the coming months. Audi’s transformation journey towards a Digital Car Company is in full swing.