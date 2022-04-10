Paolo Campinoti, Pramac Racing Team Principal, spoke to French broadcaster Canal+ on Saturday at the Circuit of The Americas
Chatting to French MotoGP™ broadcaster Canal+ on Saturday at the Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas, Pramac Racing Team Principal Paolo Campinoti confirmed that he’ll “do everything” to keep Johann Zarco in their ranks for the 2023 campaign.
Contract speculation is rife in the paddock right now with only Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) and Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) signed up beyond 2022. Who goes where is still a big mystery, but speaking in Austin, it’s clear Campinoti wants Zarco to remain in his team.
“We are very happy with Johann. We are convinced that he can stay with us and we will do everything for it. We always took the decision with Ducati, but we have a little influence and what we want, is to keep Johann. Of course it also depends on him, if he wants to continue with us, but I think it’s the case. We have very good relationship. We are very happy with him.”
Ducati are yet to confirm who will partner Bagnaia in the factory set-up in 2023, with Zarco’s name one of a few options the Bologna factory have in the hat. It’s going to be an intriguing few weeks to find out how the Ducati line-up jigsaw comes together, as well as how the rest of the grid begins to shape up. – www.motogp.com