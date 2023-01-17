Monster Energy Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo has spoken out on his recovery from a fractured hand during Tuesday’s official launch, revealing he’s now back at full fitness ahead of a vital four-week period before the first MotoGP™ Test of 2023 in Malaysia.

The Frenchman broke his left hand in a training fall from his motocross bike in early December with subsequent rehabilitation at his home in Andorra helping the 23-year-old get the all-clear just a few days ago.