Korea advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Games men’s team badminton competition after securing a stunning 3-1 victory over Malaysia at the Binjiang Gynasium this evening.

Joining Korea in the next round are Hong Kong China, Japan, Chinese Taipei and Nepal who won their opening match earlier in the morning.

Hosts and defending champions China, Indonesia and India received first-round byes and skipped the first day of competition.

The Korean-Malaysian tie lived up to expectations as players from both sides produced their best and thrilled the fans.

Jeon Hyeok Jin gave Korea a super start by claiming the critical opening point but Aaron Chia and Son Wooi Yik leveled the score. Korea proved too strong and snatched the next two points.

Korea will face Indonesia, the top seeds, next tomorrow evening.

Hong Kong China and Thailand battled furiously for over five hours. In the end of the bruising tie, Hong Kong China prevailed 3-2 to keep their medal hours alive.

Japan meanwhile started strong and clinched the opening point when Kenta Nishimoto defeated Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew. Japan would go on to pick the next two points and seal their place in the next round.

Chinese Taipei, led by singles star Chou Tien Chen, booked their place in the next stage with a 3-0 win against Maldives.

The quarterfinals for women and men will take place tomorrow.

